VIDEO: Nick Foligno's draws blood as blows cut O'Brien's left eye in fight

Nick Foligno and Coyotes' Liam O'Brien dropped the gloves right after a faceoff in the first period, a result of the Coyotes' third goal of the game.

The two were shrugging anf tugging center ice right before the puck dropped to resume play. O'Brien landed a couple shots first right before Nick Foligno joined the party.

Nick Foligno's right hand packed a punch as his hits ended in the giving O'Brien a cut right under his left eye. Foligno ended up taking down his opponent onto the ice.

The Blackhawks vet seemed keen to continue the scrum, even after O'Brien fell down but the referees interevened and broke the fight.

O'Brien was visibly frustrated as he skated off realizing, Foligno's hits had rsulted in him bleeding from under his left eye.

The Coyotes are currently 3-1 after 20 minutes. Connor Bedard netted Chicago Blackhawks' only goal, 28 seconds into the first period. Michael Carcone scored two goals in addition to Josh Brown's one, to make it three for Arizona at the end of the first period.