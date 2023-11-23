Video: Nikita Zadorov lands big punches on Lauzon for slew-footing teammate

In a highly tense matchup between the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators, the Flames' Nikita Zadorov dropped his gloves against the Preds' Jeremy Lauzon.

The altercation between the two players unfolded during the second period after Flames' Martin Pospisil was slew-footed by Lauzon. As a result, Nikita Zadorov was not impressed with Lauzon's antics, and he quickly rushed towards him to show support for his teammate.

Both players grappled with each other's shirts and started to land some good punches on each other's faces. It was Zadorov who landed some right-hand jabs at Lauzon's face and was able to take him down on the ice.

Watch the video below:

As a result, Both Zadorov and Jeremy Lauzon were given a five-minute major for fighting. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames currently trail the Nashville Predators 2-1 after the end of the first period.

Ryan O'Reilly and Colton Sissons scored for the Preds, while Noah Hanifin has been the lone scorer for the Flames so far in the matchup.