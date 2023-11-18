Video: Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic scores a goalie goal in AHL clash against Providence Bruins

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic scored the game-winning goal in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' 4-2 win over the Providence Bruins during Friday's AHL matchup.

Nedeljkovic received the puck in his net at the 18:56 mark of the third period and took advantage of the opportunity to quickly maneuver the puck from a left shot into the back of the Bruins' net for an empty net goal.

Watch Nedeljkovic AHL's goalie goal video below:

Nedeljkovic's empty-net goal served as the winner for the Penguins, who came out on top with a convincing 4-2 win. Other players to score for the Penguins were Jagger Joshua, Ty Smith and Valtteri Puustinen.

Notably, Nedeljkovic leads the scoring with the most goals scored by a goalie in the AHL with two. Nedeljkovic joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in July of this year after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

He's played two games for the Penguins this season and is currently guarding the nets for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, an affiliate of the Penguins in the AHL.