VIDEO: Radko Gudas' deflected chip shot goal puzzles Sharks goalie

In a surprising turn during the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks, defenseman Radko Gudas showcased his offensive prowess with a deflected chip shot goal that left Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood puzzled. The Ducks won the game 4-1.

At the 2:41 mark, young talent Mason McTavish initiated a give-and-go play, culminating in a powerful slap shot that found the back of the net, extending the Ducks' lead. However, it was Gudas who stole the spotlight less than a minute later. The veteran defenseman executed an awkward floater that completely caught Blackwood off guard, leaving him unable to make the save.

The play unfolded as Gudas seized an opportunity to join the offensive rush, demonstrating his ability to contribute not only on the defensive end but also in putting points on the board.

The Sharks find themselves at the bottom of the Pacific division in the Western Conference with a 2-12-1 season record.