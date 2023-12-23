VIDEO: Red Wings' Shayne Gostisbehere gets penalized for his hilarious dive impression in front of referee

In a recent game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Philadelphia Flyers, Shayne Gostisbehere, the talented American professional ice hockey defenseman for the Red Wings, found himself in an unexpected spotlight. The Cam & Strick Podcast brought attention to a peculiar moment when Gostisbehere decided to showcase his comedic side during a power play in the second period.

The incident occurred with 13:43 minutes remaining on the clock, and the Red Wings were leading 5-3 against Gostisbehere's former team, the Philadelphia Flyers.

After an unsuccessful attempt to carry the puck, Gostisbehere was directed towards the bench. However, instead of a typical player substitution, he treated everyone, including the referees, to an impromptu dive impersonation.

Expand Tweet

The Cam & Strick Podcast took to Twitter to share the amusing video, capturing the exact moment when Shayne Gostisbehere decided to lighten the mood on the ice.

The unexpected and lighthearted nature of the incident caught everyone by surprise, including the nearby referee who was visibly taken aback by the defenseman's theatrics.

Despite the comedic value of Gostisbehere's dive impression, the referee saw it differently and issued an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Red Wings player.

On July 1, 2023, Shayne Gostisbehere inked a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, valued at $4,125,000. The contract carries a corresponding cap hit of $4,125,000.

Shayne Gostisbehere's team won against the Flyers

In a high-scoring and dramatic matchup, the Detroit Red Wings emerged victorious with a 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, snapping their four-game losing streak.

Patrick Kane played a pivotal role, netting two goals in Detroit's explosive five-goal first period and securing another in the shootout. Dylan Larkin contributed a tying goal after the Red Wings initially squandered a four-goal lead.

Other goal scorers for Detroit included Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher, and Shayne Gostisbehere. Alex DeBrincat notched his 200th career assist, finishing the game with three assists. Goaltender James Reimer made 37 saves for the Red Wings.

Despite trailing 5-1 after the first period, the Flyers showcased resilience, tying the game at 5-5 with goals from Scott Laughton, Bobby Brink, Sean Couturier, Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway, and Owen Tippett. Carter Hart made 31 saves for Philadelphia.

The game featured notable moments, including a game misconduct for Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler and a strong comeback effort by the Flyers after being down 5-1.

Ultimately, the contest ended in a 6-6 tie, leading to a shootout where Lucas Raymond secured the win for the Red Wings. The victory proved crucial for Detroit, providing a much-needed confidence boost after recent struggles.