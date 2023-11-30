VIDEO: Seth Rogen's iconic laugh precedes ceremonial puck drop in Kings vs Caps

On Wednesday, legendary Canadian actor Seth Rogen's iconic laugh preceded the ceremonial puck drop between the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals at the Crypto.com Arena.

Rogen made his way to the rink, greeting the spectators in the arena with his iconic laugh. The Canadian actor couldn't stop displaying his pearly whites as he prepared for the ceremonial puck drop between the two captains, Anze Kopitar and Alex Ovechkin.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, Rogen's special appearance at the Crypto.com Arena was to support a special cause.

The Canadian actor represents Hilarity for Charity, a non-profit organization established with Seth's wife, Laure Miller Rogen. The goal of the HFC is to help families affected by Alzheimer's disease.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rogen shares his thoughts after the ceremonial puck drop

Following the ceremonial puck drop between the LA Kings and Washington Capitals, the Canadian actor was asked to share his thoughts on being between the two captains.

Rogen amusingly said:

"They're very large men. That was my first impression and the prevailing thought was these dudes are humongous, they're big and one of them was missing some teeth. Yes, It felt very real. As a Canadian, it was nostalgic."

Expand Tweet

Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Seth Rogen is a renowned actor, comedian, producer, and director. He's produced some of the best comedy films, including Superbad, The Night Before, Sausage Part, and others.

For his wide array of versatile roles in film and television, Seth Rogen has been honored with numerous prestigious accolades and recognition within the entertainment industry.

As an accomplished actor, his talent and dedication have earned him high praise from critics and fans alike.

Meanwhile, Rogen's visit to the Crypto.com Arena ended up with the LA Kings losing to the Capitals 2-1.