VIDEO: Sidney Crosby gets into his first fight in four years, locks horn with young Sabres center

In a preseason matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres, Sidney Crosby, the legendary captain of the Penguins, found himself in an unexpected and rare situation. He dropped the gloves in a heated exchange with young Sabres center Peyton Krebs.

The incident was captured on video and shared by Sportsnet with the caption:

"Crosby takes exception to Letang getting hit and drops the gloves with Krebs."

It was a moment that had hockey fans buzzing and provided a glimpse of Crosby's leadership and passion for the game.

The dramatic sequence began when Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, a seasoned Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman and alternate captain, found himself in a precarious position behind the net. Letang, known for his puck-moving abilities and stellar defensive play, was subjected to a crushing double-check from two Sabres players: Peyton Krebs and Tyson Jost.

Krebs, the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, had made his NHL debut in 2021 with Vegas before joining the Sabres.

Letang's hit behind the net sandwiched between Krebs and Jost shows the intensity of competition among NHL players. Letang, a cornerstone of the Penguins' defense for years, found himself in a vulnerable position as he fell on the ice and his teammates took notice.

As Krebs left the scene and skated forward, it was clear that Sidney Crosby, the Penguins captain, had taken exception to the hit on Letang. Known for his incredible skill, vision, and leadership, Crosby has rarely engaged in physical altercations throughout his illustrious career.

However, his captaincy has always involved protecting his teammates and standing up for them when necessary. In this instance, Crosby's instinct to defend Letang kicked in, and he didn't hesitate to confront Krebs.

How did Sidney Crosby-Peyton Krebs altercation ended?

What followed was a surprising and intense tussle between Sidney Crosby and Peyton Krebs. Crosby, revered for his finesse on the ice, displayed his tenacity as he grappled with the younger Krebs. The two engaged in a spirited bout, with Crosby taking control and effectively putting Krebs on the ice.

It was a moment that harkened back to the days of old-school hockey, where physicality and toughness were just as much a part of the game as skill and finesse.

The referees quickly intervened to restore order, separating Sidney Crosby and Krebs, but the message had been sent. Crosby's actions spoke volumes about the unity within the Penguins' locker room.

In the aftermath of the altercation, both teams continued to battle on the ice, and the Penguins won the game with a score of 7-4.