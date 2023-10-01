VIDEO: Sidney Crosby returns home to Halifax for preseason game against Ottawa Senators

Sidney Crosby returns to his hometown of Halifax this weekend, and the excitement in the city is palpable as he and his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates prepare for a preseason game against the Ottawa Senators at the Scotiabank Centre on Monday.

The Penguins arrived in the Maritimes on Friday evening, and a video shared online showed Crosby, a native of Cole Harbour, radiating satisfaction upon his return to the place where he first honed his hockey skills. As the team prepared for their sold-out preseason fixture, much of the local buzz surrounded "Sid the Kid." Fans and curious onlookers gathered outside the Cole Harbour place on Sunday morning to witness Crosby and his Penguins teammates in practice.

Fans began lining up as early as 6:00 a.m., patiently waiting nearly five hours before the practice session commenced at 11 a.m. Young fans in the front row enthusiastically chanted "Crosby, Crosby," eagerly reaching out their hands for high-fives from the three-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins' captain as he stepped onto the ice.

The Scotiabank Centre holds a special place in Crosby's heart, not only because it's close to his hometown but also because this is where he lifted his first career trophy. In 2005, he led the Rimouski Oceanic to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

The anticipation for the preseason game, dubbed the "Nova Scotia Showdown," is at an all-time high, with tickets selling out shortly after becoming available to the general public on July 18. On Monday night, in front of an estimated 11,000 eager fans, the puck will drop at 7 p.m., as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators, creating a memorable homecoming and a thrilling hockey spectacle in Halifax.

Josh Yohe, Penguins beat writer, Further updated,

"Long after practice, Sidney Crosby is giving a hockey clinic to kids here in Nova Scotia. He’s being joined by fellow instructors Geno Malkin, Ryan Graves and the entire Penguins coaching staff."

Sidney Crosby's teammates enjoyed an off-day in Halifax

With Crosby undoubtedly being the focal point of attention, his fellow Penguins have been making the most of their time in Halifax, engaging in team bonding activities and enjoying the local sights.

The official X posts from the Penguins' account captured a group of players, including the renowned Evgeni Malkin, participating in a scavenger hunt along the picturesque Halifax waterfront. They also paid a visit to the iconic statue of Alexander Keith, holding a beer mug outside the famous brewery, emblematic of the maritime culture.