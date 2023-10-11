VIDEO: Sidney Crosby's knowledge tested on rizz, NSYNC & more alongside Connor Bedard

The world has its answer to the question if Sidney Crosby knows what "Rizz" means. NHL's opening night festivities took an unexpected turn as two generations of hockey talent, Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby, squared off in a friendly but competitive game of trivia. The pair of hockey icons were asked a series of cultural questions, providing fans with a glimpse into their knowledge beyond the rink.

Bedard and Sidney Crosby Face Off in NHL Opening Night Trivia Showdown

The questions ranged from the humorous, like the meaning of the word "rizz" (of which Crosby had no clue), to the hockey-centric, such as naming their equivalent first overall picks in the 2023 and 2005 NHL Drafts.

Bedard effortlessly named Victor Wembanyama as the 2023 equivalent, while neither could recall the 2005 selection, Andrew Bogut, displaying that hockey legends might not always be basketball aficionados.

In the end, Bedard edged out Crosby with a score of 7-6, showcasing his knowledge on modern trends. As they moved from the trivia challenge to the ice, the highly anticipated matchup was living up to its hype.

In the second period, neither Bedard nor Crosby managed to find the back of the net, with the Pittsburgh Penguins holding a 1-0 lead courtesy of Bryan Rust's goal. The NHL's opening night had it all, from trivia showdowns to thrilling on-ice action, delighting fans with a memorable start to the season.