VIDEO: Tanner Jeannot's big hooks overpower Mark Friedman

Tanner Jeannot welcomed the Canucks to Amalie Arena with authority. In a thrilling match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks, one particular moment set the Amalie Arena crowd on fire.

It was a showdown that no one saw coming as Tanner Jeannot, the formidable forward from the Lightning, dropped the gloves with the Canucks' Mark Friedman.

Tanner Jeannot dominates Mark Friedman, sparking a frenzied Lightning comeback

The Canucks were holding a 2-1 lead when Jeannot delivered big hooks on Friedman after the play in front of the net. Friedman, not one to back down, retaliated, and that's when fists started to fly. From the start, it was clear that Friedman was overmatched, as Jeannot connected with an early punch right to his face.

As the bout continued, Friedman appeared eager to disengage, attempting to evade the relentless blows from Jeannot. The crowd watched in awe as Jeannot landed blow after blow, dominating the one-sided fight. The electrifying spectacle in the Amalie Arena had fans on their feet, roaring with excitement.

The fight seemed to ignite a fire in the Lightning, and the momentum carried over into the game. The Lightning closed the period with two consecutive goals from Michael Eyssimont and Nikita Kucherov, giving them the lead as they headed into the second intermission.

This pivotal moment not only showcased Jeannot's fighting prowess but also served as a turning point in the game for the Tampa Bay Lightning.