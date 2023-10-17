VIDEO: Tempers flare as multiple New York Rangers get involved in massive end-game scrum

The New York Rangers and Arizona Coyotes matchup ended with a massive brawl, which saw players from both teams drop their gloves following the final buzzer.

It all started after the Rangers' Ryan Lindgren and the Coyotes' Barrett Hayton dropped their gloves and started to trade punches at each other. In the process, multiple players from both teams entered the fray and started to grapple with and punch each other behind the goal line.

The New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow, Igor Shesterkin, and Mika Zibanejad were among the players at the center of the brawl.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

The Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 at home in Madison Square Garden and claimed their third consecutive win of the season. Chris Kreider and Vincent Trochek were the goalscorers for the Blue Shirts. Meanwhile, Clayton Keller scored once for the Coyotes.

Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves in the contest and ended the night with a.963 SV%.