VIDEO: TJ Oshie turns trickshoter with insane puck handling display 

In a dazzling display of skill that left commentators and fans in awe, TJ Oshie of the Washington Capitals recently executed a jaw-dropping puck-handling maneuver that has been hailed as the play of the year, if not the past five years. Craig Laughlin, one of the commentators, enthusiastically dubbed it:

"The stick-handling play of the year, maybe of the last five years."

The remarkable sequence unfolded as Oshie intercepted a chip out of the Capitals' defensive zone, but what set this play apart was the extraordinary manner in which he did it. At chest-level, with the blade of his stick, Oshie effortlessly controlled the puck, showcasing not only his exceptional hand-eye coordination but also his confidence in handling the puck in unorthodox situations. Monumental Sports Network's Joe Beninati couldn't contain his amazement:

"Look at this from TJ Oshie!!"

As the replay unfolded, the commentators found themselves increasingly astounded by the intricacies of Oshie's maneuver. Laughlin pointed out the rolling nature of the puck and Oshie's ability to get it flat, flip it around a defender, catch it a second time, and seamlessly gain the offensive zone with possession. Such a display of wizardry was, in Laughlin's eyes, proof of Oshie's dedicated practice routine, particularly his pregame warmup with trainer Jason Serbus.

Laughlin shed light on Oshie's training routine, emphasizing the hands-on approach the forward takes to refine his skills. The trainer, Jason Serbus, throws a puck from the bench to Oshie, who catches it on his blade and proceeds to engage in a puck-juggling routine. This routine, according to Laughlin, has earned Oshie the nickname "the hands guy" among the Capitals community.

Despite being goalless in the season at the time, Oshie's incredible puck-handling display was remarkable to witness. The lack of goals was overshadowed by the moment which showcased Oshie's individual brilliance.

A quick look at TJ Oshie's NHL career

TJ Oshie's NHL career began with the St. Louis Blues in 2008, showcasing early brilliance with a dynamic playing style and a fan-favorite status. A career-high 60 points in the 2013–14 season underscored his growth.

Traded to the Washington Capitals in 2015, TJ Oshie excelled, contributing to a Presidents' Trophy and displaying playoff prowess. His resilience and commitment were evident in a landmark eight-year contract. Despite challenges, including injuries and a broken collarbone in the 2019 playoffs, Oshie's impact persisted, earning him an NHL All-Star nod.