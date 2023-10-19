VIDEO: Tom Wilson lands big punches onto Sens' Mark Kastelic

Tom Wilson locked horns with Senators Mark Kastelic after the latter landed a hit on Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin behind the Caps goal.

Tom Wilson clashed into Kastellic right after the hit on Sandin and the both decided to drop the gloves. Both players were initially clinching and tugging jerseys when Kastelic landed three shots on Wilson.

Tom Wilson then landed two big hooks right onto Kastelic's face to which the center responded with shots to Wilson's body. Wilson then managed to land a couple more shots to the back of Kastelic's head as he was pinned against the boards.

The tilt occurred in the last minutes of the second period when the Washington Capitals were down 5-1.