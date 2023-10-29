VIDEO: Trevor Zegras makes a young Anaheim Ducks fan's day with sweet gesture at game 

In a heart-warming video recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) by BarDown featuring Trevor Zegras, we see a girl, who is heavily sedated after undergoing wisdom tooth surgery, crying about not being able to meet Zegras, her favorite hockey player.

Later on, during a hockey match, we see her excitedly meeting him, and in return, Zegras gifted his hockey stick with a sweet note written on it to her.

Initially, in the first few seconds of the clip, we can observe Olivia crying and still in the process of recovery from her dental surgery. She seems to regret not being able to meet her favorite hockey player, Zegras, which also shows the depth of her love for him.

However, later in the clip, we can observe her finally having a meet-up with him as she finally gets the chance to fulfill her wish. In this, she seems to be happy, excited, and overwhelmed while meeting him and being gifted his hockey stick, which only boosted up her love and excitement for him.

A fan's journey from wisdom tooth surgery to meeting Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras, a well-renowned hockey player with incredible skills in the field, showed his love for his fans by gifting his hockey stick to Olivia. On the hockey stick, he wrote a sweet note:

"Best video I have ever seen. Good to see you. "

This note further acted as the cherry on the top for Olivia as it made her feel more joyful and made the moment more special. Such acts of kindness depicted Trevor's generous and caring nature towards his fans and people who believe in him.

Trevor Zegras' act also underscores his true sportsmanship and depicts the relationship between the athletes and their fans and how they both care for each other. It also shows that athletes are not only seen as sports persons but could also be an idol to someone craving to meet them.

In conclusion, following wisdom tooth surgery, where she lamented not getting to meet her hockey idol while sedated, Olivia was able to meet up with her idol, Trevor Zegras, and receive a gift from him with a note written on it. Such things convey that even a tiny and most straightforward act of kindness can enlighten one's mood and make a moment one can remember forever.