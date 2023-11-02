VIDEO: Wayne Gretzky's fit has fans and analysts trolling NHL legend 

Wayne Gretzky, the hockey legend known for his remarkable skills on the ice, made quite the fashion statement recently, prompting fans and analysts to have a lighthearted moment with their playful remarks. The NHL on TNT's Face Off studio team couldn't resist roasting Gretzky's distinctive outfit, drawing parallels to some iconic pop culture figures.

On a Wednesday night when all eyes were on the NHL, it was Gretzky's ensemble that stole the show. The hockey icon donned an all-black outfit that instantly brought to mind the "Man in Black," Johnny Cash. The striking attire showcased Gretzky's unmistakable style, making him stand out in the studio.

Fans and analysts wasted no time in drawing amusing comparisons to pop culture figures when they caught a glimpse of Gretzky's attire. One tweet from the Dr Pepper No Ice X/Twitter account playfully quipped,

"Wayne still wearing his Luke Skywalker Halloween costume from last night."

The tweet even featured a GIF of Mark Hamill, the original Star Wars Skywalker, giving a symbolic salute to Gretzky. To add to the humor, someone from the TNT production team quickly created an image of Gretzky posing with a fake lightsaber, weapon of a Jedi Knight. Gretzky seemed to embrace the comparison with a big smile.

"I've got feelings," he responded, clearly enjoying the light-hearted banter.

Studio host Liam McHugh joined in, saying,

"You've got some Jedi Knight characteristics."

It was all in good fun, and Gretzky was okay with the playful teasing.

It didn't stop there, as fellow NHL studio analyst Paul Bissonnette joined in with his witty remark.

"Get you an eyepatch, and you could be Number 2 from Austin Powers," he joked.

The playful banter and comparisons continued to flow, turning Gretzky's fashion choice into a talking point for hockey fans and analysts.

Wayne Gretzky's lighthearted approach to NHL on TNT

Having joined the TNT cast in 2021, Gretzky has become accustomed to the lighthearted atmosphere and playful dynamics of the studio team.

Reflecting on his experience with the NHL on TNT, Gretzky admired the chemistry and showmanship of the NBA's coverage. He said,

“I think we all admire the chemistry and the show that the NBA does. They have done such a tremendous job that we are just trying to be one-quarter as good as they are, in the sense that they are lighthearted, yet they are serious.”

Wayne Gretzky's good-natured approach to the playful banter shows the fun side of the sport and provides fans with an extra reason to tune in and enjoy the show.