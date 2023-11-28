VIDEO: WWE-returnee CM Punk boo'd after Chicago Blackhawks callout at Predators arena

Chicago Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis recently set social media abuzz when he tweeted a video capturing a memorable moment during CM Punk's return to WWE's Monday Night Raw.

CM Punk, an American professional wrestler, commentator, actor and former mixed martial artist, has returned to WWE on the Raw brand. It was a delight to fans who have eagerly awaited his comeback since his departure in 2014.

The video, timestamped from 0:00 to 0:40, featured CM Punk delivering a humorous Chicago Blackhawks reference that triggered the audience at the event. In the video, CM Punk addressed the crowd, acknowledging the unconventional nature of his return to the WWE ring. He quipped,

"Looks like hell froze over. And what I mean (by) hell froze over, I mean this is me standing in a WWE ring on Monday Night Raw with a live microphone in my hand (crowd cheers)."

Expand Tweet

Punk then took a playful jab at the rivalry between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators, remarking,

"I don't mean the fact that apparently a Blackhawks fan is universally loved inside the Predators barn (crowd boos)."

Chuckling, he added,

"I'm sorry had to. You guys understand, I had to be me."

The Blackhawks, currently situated at the bottom of the Central Division with six wins and 13 losses in 19 games, have been a consistent topic of discussion. However, amidst their struggles, the team has been in the news because of the drafting of Connor Bedard as the number one overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Bedard, in his debut year, has been performing at his optimum level, amassing an impressive 17 points in 19 games, including 10 goals.

Chicago Blackhawks' forward Corey Perry's situation

The Chicago Blackhawks fans find themselves in a confusing situation as conflicting statements emerge regarding Corey Perry's status. Despite Perry's agent indicating a potential return, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said that Perry will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future. Davidson said,

"He's away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future. I'm unable to provide any further update on that front. ... It's been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that's all I can provide. It is coming from the organization's end, yes."

Perry's agent, Pat Morris, said,

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters. Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time."