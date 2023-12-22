Video: Yakov Trenin's illegal check on Morgan Frost results in Predators forward's ejection

Yakov Trenin landed a big hit onto Morgan Frost during the second period between Flyers and Predators. Frost was looking towards the boards had no view of the oncoming Trenin who bodied the Flyers forward straight onto the boards.

Frost went down on the ice after Yakov Trenin's hit and stayed down holding his head. The referee initially called a two-minute penalty on Trenin for an illegal check to the head but after review, the call was escalated to a five-minute major and a game misconduct for Trenin.

Morgan Frost headed to the Flyers locker room and his status is currently unknown.

The Flyers and Predators are going head-to-head with the game currently tied at 2-2. Predators' two goals came from Cole Smith and Philip Tomasino.

Morgan Frost had two points, from one goal and one assist in tonight's game before his exit. Sean Couturier was the other goal scorer for the Philadelphia Flyers.