VIDEO: Yanni Gourde chirps with multiple Rangers after big hit on Chytil

A heated altercation began with a hard check delivered by Yanni Gourde of the Kraken on a Rangers No. 72 Filip Chytil. This hit seemed to spark an immediate reaction from the Rangers' bench, as players exchanged words with Gourde.

Adam Fox, a standout defenseman for the Rangers, wasted no time in stepping in to defend his teammate. In a retaliatory move, Fox delivered a firm check to Yanni Gourde from behind. The physical confrontation escalated rapidly from there, with players from both teams converging in the midst of the chaos.

Chris Kreider barged in and shoved Gourde who fell onto the ice with both players entangled in a scrum. The players crashed to the ice in a tangle of limbs and sticks as the brawl intensified.