VIDEO: Zach Benson's between-the-legs is a best first NHL goal candidate

Buffalo Sabres' rookie left wing, Zach Benson, etched his name in the NHL highlight reel on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. He scored a circus-style goal that left fans and players alike in awe. The 18-year-old, chosen 13th overall in the 2023 draft, showcased his creativity and skill as he netted his first career NHL goal in a memorable fashion.

Expand Tweet

With the Sabres leading 1-0 and just four minutes remaining in the first period, Zach Benson found himself in a one-on-one situation with Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper. The young forward received a well-timed pass from teammate Victor Olofsson, setting the stage for his remarkable debut goal.

Demonstrating impeccable puck control, Benson slid the puck between and behind his legs before deftly clipping it high into the net, leaving Kuemper and the Capitals stunned.

Despite the Sabres facing a resurgent Capitals team that roared back in the second period to tie the game, Benson's goal provided a crucial boost. The Sabres regained the lead with a power-play goal, heading into the second intermission with a score in their favor.

.

Zach Benson's NHL season so far

Zach Benson's journey to his first NHL goal had been eagerly anticipated, especially after an impressive stint in the Western Hockey League during the 2022-23 season. Playing alongside the talented Connor Bedard, Benson racked up an impressive 36 goals and 98 points in just 60 games, securing his place as the third-highest scorer in the league.

With four assists in his first eight NHL games, the rookie had been on the lookout for that elusive first goal, and he delivered it in a manner that exceeded expectations.

Zach Benson's ability to execute such a move with confidence and precision showcased a level of skill not often seen from a rookie, solidifying his status as a promising talent for the Sabres.