Ville Husso injury: What happened to Detroit Red Wings goaltender?

The Detroit Red Wings faced another blow to their goaltending depth as Ville Husso exited Monday's game against Anaheim Ducks with an apparent lower-body injury. The unfortunate incident unfolded late in the first period, adding to the team's recent struggles between the pipes.

Ville Husso, who had been thrust into the starting role following Alex Lyon's upper-body injury just days ago, faced adversity while making a save in the first period against Anaheim. The lower-body injury left him in need of assistance to leave the ice and head to the trainers' room. The toll of the injury became evident as he allowed two goals on eight shots before being forced to exit the game.

This setback compounds the Red Wings' goaltending concerns, as Lyon is already sidelined and considered week-to-week. While Alex Lyon expressed optimism about his recovery, Coach Derek Lalonde indicated that Lyon is unlikely to be ready for Wednesday's game in Winnipeg.

James Reimer, who stepped in for Alex Lyon in a recent game, once again found himself on the ice as a replacement for Husso on Monday.

Ville Husso season stats

Ville Husso has been solid in the past two season for the Detroit Red Wings. However, he has not managed to replicate his form in his last season with the St. Louis Blues when he legitimately competed with Jordan Binnington for the St. Louis starting job. So far this season, Husso has a .895 save percentage, along with a 9-5-2 record and a GAA of 3.47.

Those numbers are a massive drop in production compared with his 2022-23 numbers. Last season, Husso had a much better GAA of 3.11, and a save percentage of a similar 8.96 average.

So far this season, Husso has traded the consistent starting job with the veteran James Reimer. However due to Reimer's recent struggles, Alex Lyon popped into the lineup with varying success. Now with both Lyon and Husso heading to the injury report, it appears that the job is Reimer's moving forward in the short term.