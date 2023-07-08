Vinnie Hinostroza contract: How much will new Penguins star earn in 2023

Vinnie Hinostroza, the skilled forward, has found a new home with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The club announced Friday that they have signed Hinostroza to a one-year contract worth $775,000. This move comes as the Penguins aim to bolster their offensive depth for the upcoming season.

With 53 goals and 95 assists in his NHL career spanning 360 games, Hinostroza brings experience and versatility to the Penguins' lineup. Having previously played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, he has showcased his ability to contribute offensively in various roles.

The 29-year-old Chicago native was initially drafted by his hometown Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, and he has since carved out a solid career in the league. Last season, Hinostroza donned the Buffalo Sabres' jersey, tallying two goals and 11 points in 26 games.

The Penguins are hoping that Vinnie Hinostroza's dynamic playmaking and scoring touch will provide an additional boost to their offensive production in the upcoming season. With his new contract, Hinostroza will be eager to make a positive impact and help the Penguins pursue their championship aspirations in 2023.

Vinnie Hinostroza's NHL career and 2022-23 season

Vinnie Hinostroza has had an eventful career thus far. With 360 career NHL games under his belt, Hinostroza has accumulated 53 goals and 95 assists for a total of 148 points. Throughout his career, he has displayed his ability to contribute offensively and make an impact on the ice.

The 2022-23 season saw Hinostroza donning the Buffalo Sabres jersey, where he played in 26 games. During this time, he recorded two goals and added nine assists, accumulating a total of 11 points. While the Sabres struggled as a team, Hinostroza managed to make a positive impact on the scoresheet. He demonstrated his playmaking ability by contributing to both even-strength and power-play situations.

Throughout his career, Hinostroza has shown his versatility by playing for multiple teams. He initially entered the league with the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft. After his time in Chicago, Hinostroza went on to play for the Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers before landing with the Sabres.

Vinnie Hinostroza's career statistics indicate that he is a consistent point producer. His 148 points in 360 games showcase his offensive capabilities and his ability to contribute on the scoresheet. His shooting percentage of 8.6% is also noteworthy, indicating his ability to convert his scoring opportunities.

