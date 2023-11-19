Vinnie Hinostroza injury: What happened to Pittsburgh Penguins forward?

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Vinnie Hinostroza suffered a setback on Saturday against the Hurricanes, leaving fans concerned about the extent of his injury. The incident occurred in the second period when Hinostroza collided with the boards, resulting in a lower body injury.

Despite attempting to play through the pain, the gritty forward was unable to continue, forcing an early exit. The severity of the injury raises questions about his availability for Pittsburgh's upcoming matchup against the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Hinostroza, who recently inked a one-year contract with the Penguins worth $775,000, has been a valuable addition to the lineup. Known for his speed and offensive prowess, his absence could be felt on the ice.

If Hinostroza is unable to play, the Penguins may consider alternative options. Jeff Carter, sidelined with a lower body injury himself, could be a replacement. Alternatively, the team may also explore calling up a forward from their roster to fill the void left by Hinostroza.

Penguins fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on Vinnie Hinostroza's condition, hoping for his swift recovery and prompt return to the ice.

Vinnie Hinostroza's season in review and path from draft day to Pittsburgh

Vinnie Hinostroza's ongoing season with the Pittsburgh Penguins has been marked by mixed performance.

In five games, he has contributed one goal and two assists, totaling three points. The stats from his recent games reveal a fluctuating impact on the ice, with notable moments including a two-point game against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 4.

The journey for Hinostroza began when the Chicago Blackhawks drafted him in the sixth round (No. 169) of the 2012 NHL Draft. Known for his speed, he took time to develop, spending an additional season in the USHL before starting at the University of Notre Dame. His impressive college career earned him recognition, including a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie team as a freshman.

Making his professional debut with the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL, Hinostroza quickly ascended to the NHL, debuting with the Blackhawks in the 2015-16 season. His tenure there featured notable milestones, including his first NHL goal and a two-goal game.

After splitting the 2017-18 season between the Blackhawks and Rockford, Hinostroza's journey took a turn when he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. With the Coyotes, he notched up 39 points in the 2018-19 season.

Now donning the Penguins jersey, Vinnie Hinostroza aims to contribute significantly to the team's success.