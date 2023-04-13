The 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs will be held without the participation of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. It will be the first time since 2006 that both legends will miss the playoffs.

Ovi's Washington Capitals were eliminated from playoff contention a week ago while the Pittsburgh Penguins were eliminated after the New York Islanders defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday.

Recently, an old picture of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin made the rounds on Reddit. The caption suggests that the image of both the players was taken the last time both players missed the playoffs.

The caption of the image read as:

"This is what Sid and Ovi looked like the last time neither of them made the playoffs"

This is thr viral image

Soon after the image went viral on the platform, fans flooded Reddit with their comments on the post. Here are some of the comments from the fans:

friedrichs2 wrote:

SpecialistShop5733 commented

KidcoreJae said:

Sensitive-Ladder2235 commented

open86 wrote:

Tufoguy commented

Judge_Tredd said:

Ballysahoy72 wrote:

vanuck70 commented:

cfron wrote:

cateraide420 commented:

During their careers, both players have provided some of the greatest moments to the NHL world. Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin's era is winding down, and fans are already upset about their elimination from the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

What went wrong with Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins this season?

On Wednesday, the New York Islanders ended their hopes of the Penguins making it to the playoffs this year after they defeated the Montreal Canadiens. This also marked the end of the Pittsburgh Penguins' longest playoff streak (16).

This is the first time since Sidney Crosby's rookie season that he'll miss the playoffs. Whereas, this is the first time that Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will miss the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

One of the main reasons for the Penguins' failure this season was due to the lack of secondary options in scoring goals. The top six forwards in the Penguins offense have contributed about 66 percent of goals this season. Apart from that, Kris Letand and Jeff Carter are the only two players to have touched the double digit mark.

The Penguins' Blue Line have also struggled to contribute to the team in goal scoring. Kris Letang is the only defenseman (39) to have come close to the 40-point mark this season. Trotting out Kris Letang and hoping he can do it all himself didn’t work for the Pens this season. If they want to compete for a cup again, they need a blue chip blue liner. Read the full article here.

Poll : 0 votes