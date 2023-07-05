Vladimir Tarasenko contract: How much was the unrestricted free agent's latest extension worth? 

Vladimir Tarasenko's name has been trending on the ice in light of rumors regarding his signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

It's still unclear, though, what his contract would look like.

Tarasenko signed an eight-year contract with the St. Louis Blues on July 7, 2015, for $60 million. The contract comprised $7.5 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $7.5 million. The star earned $5.5 million in base salary and a minors salary of $5.5 million in the 2022-23 season.

The New York Rangers acquired Tarasenko after his contract completion with the Blues. The St. Louis Blues had reportedly retained 50% of his $7.5 million cap hit. He is an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) now.

Through 11 seasons in the pros, the right winger has racked up 574 points in 675 games. He also has 64 playoff points in 97 games.

A Glance at Vladimir Tarasenko’s professional hockey career

The St. Louis Blues chose Tarasenko in the first round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft with the 16th overall pick. Vladimir Tarasenko made his NHL debut and made a solid first impression by scoring on his first and second career shots on January 19, 2013. Jimmy Howard was the opposing goaltender during this outstanding effort, which took place during a convincing 6-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Following a fantastic performance of five goals and four assists, totaling nine points, Tarasenko was recognized as the NHL's Rookie of the Month for January. Tarasenko finished his first NHL season with eight goals and eleven assists in 38 games, establishing his status as a promising player in the league.

The hockey star made history by recording his first NHL hat trick against Kari Lehtonen of the Dallas Stars on October 28, 2014. After compiling five goals and one assist that week, his outstanding performance earned him distinction as the NHL's First Star of the Week.

By the end of the regular season, Vladimir Tarasenko had become the St. Louis Blues' top goal scorer with 37 goals. In Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Minnesota Wild, Tarasenko recorded his first career hat-trick in the Stanley Cup playoff competition.

Poll : 0 votes