Vladimir Tarasenko Contract: How much will NHL veteran earn with Senators in 2023?

The Ottawa Senators have made a significant addition to their roster with the signing of winger Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract worth US$5 million.

The 31-year-old Russian brings with him an impressive track record as a six-time 30-goal scorer in the NHL, making him a valuable asset for the Senators' forward line.

Tarasenko's natural goal-scoring ability is well-known throughout the league, making him a dynamic and formidable presence in the offensive zone.

Additionally, he possesses underrated playmaking skills, allowing him to drive offense not only for himself but also for his linemates, adding versatility to the team's attacking options.

Having spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Blues, Tarasenko is no stranger to success, with a Stanley Cup victory in 2019 as a testament to his championship-winning capabilities.

Last season, he demonstrated his offensive prowess, recording 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games split between the Blues and the New York Rangers, where he also contributed three goals and one assist in the playoffs.

Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion expressed his excitement about the acquisition, highlighting Vladimir Tarasenko's established performance in both regular-season and playoff games.

The contract includes a full no-trade clause, ensuring that Tarasenko's commitment remains solely with the Senators for the duration of the deal.

With the departure of winger Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings, Tarasenko is expected to play a significant role in the Senators' top six forwards, providing a boost in offensive firepower.

As the 2023 NHL season unfolds, all eyes will be on Vladimir Tarasenko as he dons the Senators' jersey, aiming to make a substantial impact and further solidify his reputation as one of the league's premier scorers.

With his skill set and experience, he has the potential to be a game-changer for Ottawa, and fans eagerly await the excitement he will bring to the team's pursuit of success in the upcoming campaign.

Vladimir Tarasenko's previous contract

Vladimir Tarasenko's previous contract was an eight-year deal with the St. Louis Blues, his team since being drafted No. 16 in 2010. The contract saw him earning an annual salary of $7.5 million.

Throughout his tenure with the Blues, Tarasenko showcased his scoring prowess, amassing 270 goals and 304 assists in 675 career games.

Last season, he recorded 18 goals and 50 points in 69 games. Despite his remarkable contributions to the Blues, the veteran winger was traded to the New York Rangers near the trade deadline, culminating in a new chapter of his career with the Ottawa Senators.