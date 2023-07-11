Vladimir Tarasenko rumors: New teams join pursuit of winger looking to sign short-team deal

In recent discussions on NHL Network, Elliotte Friedman delved into the potential future of Russian right winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

According to Friedman, it's more likely that Tarasenko will opt for a one-year contract, choosing to bet on his performance and assess the salary cap situation the following season.

Several teams have expressed interest in acquiring Tarasenko, including the Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers, with the Nashville Predators also in the fray.

Friedman said:

"It's more likely Tarasenko takes a 1-yr deal, bets on himself to play well and sees what happens with the cap next season. Sens, Canes, Sharks are in on him, Panthers have been around as well. Nashville has been in and out."

Tarasenko, an unrestricted free agent, has had an intriguing career path. Before making his mark in the NHL, he honed his skills with the Sibir Novosibirsk organization.

He made his debut for the senior team in the Kontinental Hockey League during the 2008-09 season. Since then, Tarasenko has established himself as a highly skilled winger with a scoring touch.

As the offseason progresses, Tarasenko's future remains uncertain. If he decides to pursue a short-term contract, it will allow him to showcase his abilities and potentially reap the rewards.

Vladimir Tarasenko's international hockey career

Vladimir Tarasenko's international hockey career has seen him represent Russia on multiple occasions.

With the Russian junior team, he earned a silver medal at the 2009 IIHF World U18 Championships, finished sixth at the 2010 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and captained them to a gold medal at the 2011 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

At the senior level, Tarasenko participated in the 2011 IIHF World Championship and was a member of the Russian team at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He also represented them at the 2015 IIHF World Championship, winning a silver medal, and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2021 IIHF World Championships.

Tarasenko comes from a hockey-oriented family. His father, Andrei Tarasenko, is a Russian league scoring champion and Olympian who competed in the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Tarasenko married his wife, Yana, on July 1, 2015. The couple has three sons, with one born in 2007 (stepson), another in 2016 and the youngest in 2019. For a while, they resided in Creve Coeur, Missouri, while Tarasenko played for the St. Louis Blues, before selling their home in 2020 and moving into St. Louis.

Notably, Vladimir Tarasenko was chosen as the cover athlete for EA Sports' NHL 17 video game.

