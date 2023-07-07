The 31-year-old Russian free-agent winger Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the highly talked about names in the current NHL free agency. He was dealt by the St. Louis Blues to the New York Rangers at this year's trade deadline.

Tarasenko, who Paul Theofanous previously represented, recently switched agents to CAA's J.P Barry and Pat Brisson. According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Tarasenko's new representatives are working hard to find a new team for their agent and evaluating the current options that can fulfill the Russian star winger's desired expectations.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski NEWS: As previously reported, CAA agents J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson took on Vladimir Tarasenko as a client a few days ago. They’re working hard on a landing spot for the ex-NYR. Brisson told ESPN today:



“We’ve been evaluating the market based on what we have in front of us." 1/2 NEWS: As previously reported, CAA agents J.P. Barry and Pat Brisson took on Vladimir Tarasenko as a client a few days ago. They’re working hard on a landing spot for the ex-NYR. Brisson told ESPN today:“We’ve been evaluating the market based on what we have in front of us." 1/2

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski "We’ve had conversations with Vladdy and his wife, Yana. This isn’t something we’re rushing into. We’re making sure that we’re educating ourselves and them. We’re going to hopefully make a decision in the near future.” "We’ve had conversations with Vladdy and his wife, Yana. This isn’t something we’re rushing into. We’re making sure that we’re educating ourselves and them. We’re going to hopefully make a decision in the near future.”

Tarasenko is coming off an eight-year contract worth $60 million that he signed with the St. Louis Blues in 2015. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner split his 2022-23 campaign with the Blues and the New York Rangers. Tarasenko played 31 games with the Blues and accumulated 29 points (10 goals,19 assists).

In February he was traded to the New York Rangers with whom the Russian winger had a stint of 31 games, accumulating 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists). He's played 675 games in his NHL career so far, scoring 270 goals and 304 assists, accounting for 574 points.

According to reports, various teams are monitoring Tarasenko's situation and among those teams, the Ottawa Senators are reported to be his likely next destination.

However, considering Vladimir Trasenko's expectations, the Senators first need to find a solution with winger Alex DeBrincat, who is currently unwilling to sign a new long-term deal with the Sens.

If the Ottawa Senators become successful in getting off DeBrincat and his $9 million salary before the next season, there is a high possibility that the Senators could get the signature of Vladimir Tarasenko.

As Tarasenko's saga develops, it remains to be seen whether the 2019 Stanley Cup winner will end up with the Ottawa Senators or if fate has something else in store for him.

A quick highlight of Vladimir Tarasenko's contract

New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers - Game Three

Vladimir Tarasenko inked an eight-year deal with the St. Louis Blues on July 7, 2015, worth a total of $60 million. The contract carried an annual average salary of $7.5 million, resulting in a corresponding cap hit.

In the 2022-23 season, he earned a base salary of $5.5 million, with an additional $5.5 million paid out as a minor's salary.

Following the completion of his contract with the Blues, Tarasenko was acquired by the New York Rangers. In that transaction, the Blues retained 50% of his $7.5 million cap hit, alleviating some financial burden for potential suitors.

As an unrestricted free agent (UFA), Vladimir Tarasenko has the freedom to explore his options and negotiate with teams interested in his services.

Poll : 0 votes