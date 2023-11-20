Vladimir Tarasenko's wife Yana discloses big-screen premiere with role in movie

Yana, the wife of Ottawa Senators star forward Vladimir Tarasenko, revealed on Instagram that she was playing a role in a short film.

Yana Tarasenko is a well-known social media influencer with 69,000 Instagram followers. She's been married to Vladimir Tarasenko since 2015, and she continues to share her daily activities with her followers on the platform.

She recently revealed that she'll be appearing on a big screen with a short role of 1.5 minutes. Although Yana didn't disclose any information regarding the title of the movie or play, she stated that this would be her first appearance in the film.

Tara Tarasenko took to the platform and shared the news via her Instagram story, which translates as:

"It was a very long and fun week! First time in my life I agreed to appear in the movie! It was just 1.5 minute role in short-film but it was enough for my first experience. I am so happy I tried! It was last last-minute decision, scratchy voice after Covid, flight next morning... but the team was amazing, I absolutely loved it!"

Image Courtsey: tarasenko.yana/Instagram

Image Courtsey: tarasenko.yana/Instagram

Also Read: Who are Vladimir Tarasenko parents?

Yana and Vladimir Tarasenko's relationship history

Yana Tarasenko was born on Jan. 5, 1991, in Novosibirsk, Russia, to a military family, with her mother reported to be a military woman and her father a colonel.

Yana is a well-known social media influencer, model, and businesswoman. She began her modeling career at a young age and has worked for some of the biggest brands, such as Chanel, Versace, and Dior, among others. Apart from modeling, she also runs an Italian beauty center known as Aldo Coppola.

Also Read: Who is Brady Tkachuk Wifе?

Vladimir Tarasenko is a stepfather to Yana's son Mark. Tarasenko and Yana have two sons together, Aleksandr and Artem.

Aleksandr is the couple's eldest son, born in 2016, while Artem was born in 2019, the same year Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.