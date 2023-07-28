Vladimir Tarasenko snubs 4 teams to join Senators 

In a surprising turn of events, Vladimir Tarasenko has opted to join the Ottawa Senators on a one-year deal, leaving behind several eager suitors in the process.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, and Nashville Predators all had their eyes on the former St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers player. However, Tarasenko ultimately chose to don the Senators' jersey.

The Senators and Hurricanes had been the frontrunners in the Tarasenko sweepstakes, with many speculating over the past week and a half on where the forward's talents would be showcased next. However, the other three clubs were not completely ruled out, as Tarasenko appeared to be taking his time to weigh his options carefully.

According to reports from Elliotte Friedman, Tarasenko's decision to sign a one-year deal instead of committing long-term to a club suggests he is keeping his options open. By choosing this path, the winger will have the chance to explore the market again next summer, hoping for a more enticing offer from potential suitors.

Last season's statistics demonstrated Tarasenko's ability to make an impact on the ice, despite playing in only 69 games due to injuries. Split between the Blues and the Rangers, the winger managed to score 18 goals and rack up an impressive 50 points, proving that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the NHL.

Vladimir Tarasenko's contract details

The Ottawa Senators made a significant free agency move by signing Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract worth $5,000,000. The skilled Russian forward's addition to the Senators' roster comes with high expectations, as he brings a wealth of scoring prowess and playmaking abilities to the team.

With a salary cap hit of $5,000,000, Tarasenko's signing reflects the Senators' commitment to strengthening their offensive firepower for the upcoming season.

All eyes will be on Vladimir Tarasenko to see if he can push the Senators into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.