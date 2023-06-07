Vladislav Gavrikov contract: How much is the Los Angeles Kings defenseman's extension worth?

Vladislav Gavrikov has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings, marking an exciting development for the team and its fans. The extension, reported by Elliotte Friedman, solidifies Gavrikov's position as a key defenseman for the Kings. It set the stage for his continued contributions to the team's success in the next season.

The financial commitment made by the Kings is significant, with Gavrikov's new contract valued at 2x$5.875M. This demonstrates the team's confidence in his abilities and their desire to retain his services for the upcoming seasons.

The contract details reveal that Gavrikov's salary for the 2023-24 season will be $6,500,000, with a cap hit of $5,875,000. The package includes $5,725,000 in signing bonuses and a base salary of $775,000.

Vladislav Gavrikov, a 27-year-old Russian defenseman, has steadily made his mark in the NHL since being drafted 159th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2015 entry draft. He offers defensive ability as well as offensive contributions to the Kings' roster, having scored 82 points in 276 games played over his five-year career. Gavrikov has also demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure, scoring four points in 18 playoff games.

Gavrikov's contract extension keeps him with the Kings until the end of the 2024-25 season. At the age of 29, he will become an unrestricted free agent, giving him the ability to pursue other opportunities or sign a new deal. Gavrikov has a bright future as he continues to hone his skills and contribute to the Kings' success.

Vladislav Gavrikov's Journey: From the KHL to NHL Success, Trades

Vladislav Gavrikov, the talented Russian defenseman, has had an intriguing journey from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to the NHL, experiencing trades and achieving success along the way.

After the 2016-17 season, Vladislav Gavrikov's KHL rights were traded to the powerhouse club SKA Saint Petersburg. The Columbus Blue Jackets, eager to sign him, extended a contract offer and invited him to tour Columbus, Ohio. However, despite his arrival in June 2017, Gavrikov surprised the Blue Jackets by agreeing to a two-year contract to remain in Russia with SKA.

On April 13, 2019, Gavrikov signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, making his long-awaited transition to the NHL.

Gavrikov made an impact in the NHL, scoring his first career goal on November 15, 2019, against the St. Louis Blues and goaltender Jake Allen. Recognizing Vladislav Gavrikov's potential, the Columbus Blue Jackets signed him to a three-year, $8.4 million contract extension on November 5, 2020.

However, his journey took another turn on March 1, 2023, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings alongside Joonas Korpisalo in exchange for goaltender Jonathan Quick and two draft picks.

