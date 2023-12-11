Vladislav Gavrikov injury: What happened to LA Kings defenceman?

In a disappointing turn of events for the Los Angeles Kings, defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov exited Sunday's game against the New York Rangers due to a lower-body injury, and he will not be returning to the ice.

Gavrikov, who logged a mere 6:36 of ice time before the injury, has been a key player for the Kings this season, contributing nine points in 25 games.

This isn't the first time Gavrikov has faced injury trouble recently. The 28-year-old defenseman also sustained a lower-body injury during the previous night's game against the Islanders. Despite returning to finish that game, it appears that the toll on his body was too significant to continue tonight against the Rangers.

Vladislav Gavrikov's absence is a significant loss for the Kings, considering his substantial contribution on the ice, averaging more than 20 minutes per game. The team will undoubtedly feel the impact of his absence as they navigate through the remainder of the match and beyond.

Fans and analysts alike will be eagerly awaiting updates on Gavrikov's status as the Kings prepare for their upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. The severity of the lower-body injury and the timeline for his return will be crucial factors in assessing the team's defensive capabilities in the games to come.

Vladislav Gavrikov's impactful journey: Thriving in the current season with the LA Kings

Vladislav Gavrikov, currently making a significant impact for the Los Angeles Kings, has displayed impressive skills in the 2023-24 NHL season. In the 24 games played, Gavrikov has contributed three goals and six assists, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the ice.

His recent performance over the last five games further highlights his prowess, with notable contributions, including a two-assist game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 5. Gavrikov's average ice time of nearly 20 minutes per game underscores his integral role within the Kings' defensive lineup.

Gavrikov's journey to the NHL is marked by his selection in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. After five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, he made his NHL debut during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

His consistent performance led to a three-year contract with the Blue Jackets, but a trade on March 1, 2023, brought him to the Kings alongside goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

The Kings recognized Vladislav Gavrikov's contributions by signing him to a two-year, $11.75 million contract on June 7. Since joining the Kings, he tallied nine points in 20 regular-season games and added one assist in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.