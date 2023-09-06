"W** is Buffalo cooking": Rasmus Dahlin's rumored $84,000,000 contract extension with Sabres has fans excited

Recently, rumors have been swirling around Rasmus Dahlin, the talented Swedish defenseman who currently dons the Buffalo Sabres jersey. According to sources, Dahlin's rumored contract extension is said to be an eight-year, $84 million deal, with an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $10.5 million.

These whispers have sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans, with opinions ranging from being surprised to comparisons with other star players in the league.

Rasmus Dahlin, often touted as one of the most promising talents in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, was selected first overall by the Buffalo Sabres. His swift rise to fame and impact on the Sabres' blue line has made him a household name among hockey enthusiasts. Now, with the possibility of an extension in the works, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement.

One fan expressed their shock at the rumored contract extension:

"W** is Buffalo cooking?"

Another fan weighed in on the situation, drawing comparisons between Dahlin's potential deal and contracts signed by other star players:

"Ouch! Brady and Timmy just a hair above 8... thank goodness those guys are committed to winning and not just $$$."

Yet another fan, likely a Boston Bruins enthusiast, chimed in with relief:

"Thank god the Bruins got McAvoy locked up for 9.5M."

As the NHL offseason unfolds and contract negotiations progress, fan reactions are sure to evolve. Rasmus Dahlin's potential extension with the Buffalo Sabres will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion in the hockey world.

More on Rasmus Dahlin's NHL journey and stats

Rasmus Dahlin's journey from the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to the NHL has been remarkable. In 2016, he scored his first SHL goal with Frölunda HC. By the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Dahlin was the top prospect, lauded for his exceptional skills and potential impact on par with NHL stars like Erik Karlsson and Victor Hedman.

He signed an entry-level contract with the Sabres and made his NHL debut in 2018. His earned a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist spot in his rookie season. In 2021, he inked a $18 million contract, and Dahlin's 2022-23 season began with an NHL record four consecutive opening-game goals.

Dahlin has several impact on the game, such as his defensive influence and ability to transition the play. In the past two seasons, Dahlin has accumulated an impressive tally of 126 points, comprising 28 goals and 98 assists. He secured 53 points in 2021-22 and 73 points in 2022-23.