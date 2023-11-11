"Waive Ryan Reaves": Toronto Maple Leafs fans rip forward after blowing 4-1 lead in narrow win against Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in a shootout at home in Scotiabank Arena on Friday. Despite the win, fans were disappointed with the Leafs' performance in the second and third periods.

The Leafs were in a commanding position, leading 4-1 early in the second period. However, the Maple Leafs' defensive woes were highlighted once again as they were unable to keep up with the Flames and conceded three goals to blow a 4-1 lead.

Max Domi, though, saved the day for the Leafs as he scored the winning goal for the team in the shootout. Fans were disappointed with the Toronto Maple Leafs' performance in the game and took to X, formerly Twitter, to put forth their opinions.

One took a dig at forward Ryan Reaves and tweeted:

"WAIVE RYAN REAVES"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

How did the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames?

On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-2) welcomed the Calgary Flames (4-7-2) at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs won 5-4 in the shootout.

At the 3:01 mark, William Nylander put the Leafs on board after capitalizing on the powerplay. Four minutes later, Connor Zary made it 1-1 for the Flames after converting an assist from Nazem Kadri for a wrist shot goal.

One minute later, Calle Jarnkrok's backhand goal off Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson's assist gave the Maple Leafs a two-goal advantage before heading into the second period.

In the second period, Nylander scored his second goal of the night and put the Leafs up by two goals from a short-handed, non-assisted goal. Four minutes later, John Tavares made it 4-1.

After going three goals behind, the Calgary Flames played exceptionally well and rallied for a remarkable comeback. Nikita Zadorov at the 5:33 mark cut the Leafs' lead to 4-2. Seven minutes later, A.J. Greer scored the third goal for the Flames and made it 4-3 before heading into the third period.

3:22 into the third period, Martin Pospisil tied the game 4-4, resulting in overtime. Following overtime, Max Domi sealed the 5-4 win in the shootout.

Nylander had three points while Joseph Woll ended the contest with 24 saves and a .857 SV%. Meanwhile, MacKenzie Weegar accumulated two points and Daniel Vladar made 32 saves with a .889 SV% for the Flames between the pipes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be next up against the Vancouver Canucks (10-2-1) on Saturday, Nov. 11. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.