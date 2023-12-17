"Waive Sammy": Martin Jones' shutout against Pittsburgh Penguins has Maple Leafs faithful decide struggling Ilya Samsonov's future in Toronto

In a stunning display of goaltending prowess, Martin Jones secured his first shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a resounding 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Jones, making 38 saves in a stellar performance, showcased his resilience and skill between the pipes.

The absence of key players, including star center Auston Matthews and defenseman TJ Brodie due to illness, did not hinder the Maple Leafs' dominant performance.

Max Domi's notable contribution with a goal and two assists, coupled with Tyler Bertuzzi's three assists, propelled Toronto to extend their point streak to an impressive nine games, boasting a 6-0-3 record.

The victory has sparked discussions among the Maple Leafs faithful about the goaltending situation in Toronto.

With Martin Jones excelling in the absence of Matthews and Brodie, some are beginning to question the future of struggling goaltender Ilya Samsonov. The team's recent success, combined with Martin Jones' shutout, has ignited speculation about potential changes to the goaltending lineup as the Maple Leafs aim for continued success in the season.

Maple Leafs X exploded with excitement after a spectacular shutout against the Penguins. One tweeted:

"I'm not convinced Woll is even the better choice then him. Waive Sammy he needs to remember how to stop a puck anyways . Ride Jones and Woll."

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

While the focus remains on celebrating Martin Jones' exceptional performance, the goaltending dynamics in Toronto may be undergoing a subtle shift, prompting fans to ponder whether Samsonov fits into the team's long-term plans.

Only time will reveal the decisions and strategies the Maple Leafs employ as they navigate the challenges of the NHL season.

The Maple Leafs's 7-0 win showcased their offensive prowess. Making a triumphant return after missing two games due to illness, Knies opened the scoring 1:57 into the first period.

Skillfully maneuvering through the neutral zone and evading defenseman Ryan Graves, Knies executed a backhand shot over goaltender Jarry's glove, giving Toronto an early 1-0 lead.

The Maple Leafs continued to showcase their offensive firepower in the first period. Marner doubled the lead at 10:15 after receiving a precise pass from Nicholas Robertson and unleashing a high glove-side shot from the slot. Bobby McMann added to the onslaught, extending the lead to 3-0 at 18:25 with his first NHL goal, a wrist shot from the slot assisted by Bertuzzi.

The onslaught continued into the second period, as Domi danced through the slot at 2:28, outmaneuvered Jarry and found the back of the net, making it 4-0. Tavares capitalized on a power-play opportunity at 4:25, backhanding a loose puck past Jarry to increase the lead to 5-0.

Gregor's power-play goal at 14:04 in the second period and Nylander's goal at 14:19 in the third period, tapping in a cross-crease pass from Bertuzzi during a 2-on-1, sealed a dominant 7-0 victory for the Maple Leafs.