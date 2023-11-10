"Wanted to throw me in the box": Adam Fantilli unhappy with referee's unsportsmanlike conduct call after high sticking play

In a recent game against the Dallas Stars, young Adam Fantilli, the Columbus Blue Jackets center, found himself at odds with the referees over an unsportsmanlike conduct call that left him feeling rather frustrated. At 2:43 of the second period, both Fantilli and Stars' Thomas Harley were penalized for high sticking, and it was the subsequent unsportsmanlike conduct call that raised eyebrows.

Fantilli vehemently expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's decision. He argued that he didn't embellish the high-sticking penalty and that the stick had merely grazed past his face. He said:

"I said that it didn't hit me in the face. The stick came up and came right past my face, and you could feel the wind. It shocks you for a second."

Fantilli continued:

"Some people don't know how fast it really happens. It went right past my face, and I reacted quickly. He called it, and I tried to be honest. I didn't want to be that type of guy who looks like I was trying to sell calls or anything like that. The ref just hated it, I guess, and wanted to throw me in the box. So nothing you can do."

Fantilli's frustration with the referee's call reflects the complex and often subjective nature of officiating in professional sports. Unfortunately for Fantilli and the Blue Jackets, they went on to lose the game 5-2 to the Dallas Stars.

Adam Fantilli's promising debut season with the Columbus Blue Jackets

In his debut season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Adam Fantilli is making his presence felt on the ice. After signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the team in July, following his selection as the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Fantilli has been steadily building a promising career.

In 13 games this season, the young forward has managed to tally two goals and five assists, accumulating a total of seven points. His performance on the ice has been noteworthy, demonstrating his ability to contribute to the team's efforts.

His journey to the NHL was marked by outstanding achievements at the collegiate level, where he led all NCAA players with an impressive 65 points, including 30 goals and 35 assists in just 36 games during his freshman year at the University of Michigan. This extraordinary performance earned him the prestigious Hobey Baker Award, recognizing him as the best men's NCAA ice hockey player.

With his impressive skills and contributions, Adam Fantilli is shaping up to be a significant asset for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his future in the NHL looks incredibly promising.