Was Bob Errey fired? Major decision taken on veteran Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster's future

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a major decision on Bob Errey. Errey started out as the Penguins radio color commentator in the 1999-2000 season and has been the TV color commentator.

However, late Wednesday night, Errey ceased to be the color commentator during Penguins TV broadcasts. He received the news after returning from vacation in Europe.

Errey also revealed that his broadcast partner Steve Mears will also not return, sharing the news with The Athletic. According to The Athletic, radio play-by-play broadcaster Josh Getzoff will replace Mears in the TV booth, while Colby Armstrong is expected to receive a bigger role on the broadcast.

Dan Potash, meanwhile, told The Athletic that he will still be part of the Penguins broadcast but is uncertain what the broadcast or roles will be.

“I can confirm that I have been retained by SportsNet Pittsburgh,” Potash wrote in a statement.

“I do not have any further details to share at this time. However, I am grateful to remain a part of the Penguins broadcast team.”

Bob Errey has been part of the Penguins TV broadcast crew for Sidney Crosby's entire time in the NHL. However, the Penguins’ new ownership group, Fenway Sports Group, is starting its own network SportsNet Pittsburgh and has made some changes.

Errey wrote a lengthy letter to Pittsburgh Penguins fans that was published in The Athletic, a part of which reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share this with you. I received an unexpected call yesterday informing me that I would not be returning as Pittsburgh Penguins TV analyst this coming season."

He continued:

"I loved my nights in Pittsburgh and in the booth. I will cherish the many incredible moments this seat has given me. It has brought me a special joy and excitement, and I hope it did for you as well.

"I am not sure where my travels will take me next, but I look forward to the next chapter and will put as much energy and effort into it as I have here. And if you see me in this great city, make sure to stop me and say hello!"

Bob Errey's NHL career

Bob Errey was drafted 15th overall in 1983 by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he played parts of 11 seasons with Pittsburgh. With the Penguins, Errey had won the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.

In his NHL career, Bob Errey skated in 895 regular season games and recorded 382 points. He skated in 572 of those games with the Penguins and recorded 272 points.