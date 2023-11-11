"Was bound to happen" - NHL fans troll Ryan Reaves for being dropped by Maple Leafs for game against Canucks

NHL fans took to social media to express their thoughts after learning that Ryan Reaves, the Canadian professional ice hockey right winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, was dropped for the game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Canadian sports journalist Elliotte Friedman shared the news on Twitter, quoting Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, who stated that Bobby McMann would be in for Reaves against the Canucks.

The decision sparked a range of reactions from hockey enthusiasts, with one fan remarking,

"It was bound to happen."

Another fan bluntly expressed their opinion on Reaves, stating,

"Reaves is useless."

The concern about the Maple Leafs' performance without Reaves was echoed by another fan who asked,

"Toronto going to get broken?"

A fan's comment on Reaves' playing style and impact on the game read,

"Ah yes.... the glimmer has once again worn off of Reaves. No wonder he self-promotes himself so much. Takes a penalty almost every shift. When he is on the ice, the other team starts drooling and sends out their best players."

The time it took for the coaching staff to make the decision also drew attention, with one fan stating,

"Took him 10 games to realize."

The decision to drop Ryan Reaves from the Maple Leafs' lineup against the Vancouver Canucks prompted varied reactions from NHL fans.

The Maple Leafs have summoned Bobby McMann to replace Ryan Reaves and more

The Toronto Maple Leafs are shaking up their roster, bringing in reinforcements by recalling Bobby McMann from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Defenseman John Klingberg also returns to the lineup for the upcoming game.

McMann is set to fill the void left by struggling forward Ryan Reaves, who has yet to make a scoring impact and carries a -11 on-ice goal differential this season. Klingberg, absent in the last game against Calgary, replaces Simon Benoit.

In a corresponding move, Pontus Holmberg has been reassigned to the Marlies. McMann, who made his NHL debut last season, has notched two goals and one assist in six games with the Marlies this season.

As the Maple Leafs are gearing up for a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Night in Canada, their intent is to make some roster adjustments and figure out the team's weaknesses. Overall, the Maple Leafs are performing well, with their star player, William Nylander, on top in points.