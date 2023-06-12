Was Marc Antoine Godin fired from The Athletic? Debunking the reason behind one of hockey's most loved reporters' layoff

Marc Antoine Godin is a senior writer at The Athletic Montreal, having joined the organization in 2017. With an impressive career spanning 17 years at La Presse newspaper, he established himself as a prominent Montreal Canadiens beat writer for the last decade. However, recent developments at The Athletic have left Godin and his fans in uncertainty and shock.

On his final day at work, Marc Antoine Godin took to Twitter to announce his departure from The Athletic. He expressed gratitude to the readers and those who listened to The Athletic Support podcast, emphasizing that the decision had nothing to do with the quality of his work.

Marc Antoine Godin said:

"After almost six years, today is my last day at The Athletic. At least I know it’s got nothing to do with the quality of my work. Thanks to the readers and thanks to those who listened to The Athletic Support podcast. It's been a lot of fun."

Marc Antoine Godin @MAGodin After almost six years, today is my last day at The Athletic. At least I know it’s got nothing to do with the quality of my work. Thanks to the readers and thanks to those who listened to The Athletic Support podcast. It's been a lot of fun. After almost six years, today is my last day at The Athletic. At least I know it’s got nothing to do with the quality of my work. Thanks to the readers and thanks to those who listened to The Athletic Support podcast. It's been a lot of fun.

The Athletic recently made headlines with the announcement of staff layoffs and it might be the reason why Godin had to leave. The renowned sports news outlet, owned by The New York Times, revealed a significant reorganization plan for its newsroom.

In a note to the staff, The Athletic's publisher, David Perpich, and executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, outlined their intention to shift away from the traditional beat reporter model.

The Washington Post @washingtonpost The Athletic, the subscription sports website owned by the New York Times, announced Monday that it was laying off nearly 20 reporters, or about 4 percent of its journalistic staff. wapo.st/3P2B1fG The Athletic, the subscription sports website owned by the New York Times, announced Monday that it was laying off nearly 20 reporters, or about 4 percent of its journalistic staff. wapo.st/3P2B1fG

Instead of assigning one beat reporter per sports team, The Athletic aims to provide broader coverage that encompasses compelling stories across teams within a given league. This new approach will leverage both local and national reporting expertise to engage fans. As part of this restructuring, around 20 individuals, including reporters, are expected to be laid off.

As The Athletic undergoes its reorganization, Godin's fans hope that his expertise and insights will continue to enrich the world of hockey journalism.

The reason why Marc Antoine Godin and others have been laid off

Since its acquisition by The New York Times in January 2022 for $550 million, The Athletic has encountered financial difficulties. Despite revenue growth, the outlet has faced operating losses, amounting to approximately $36 million from the acquisition until the close of 2022.

These financial constraints have likely influenced the recent restructuring, leading to the reevaluation and elimination of various positions within the newsroom.

The need to address the publication's financial sustainability appears to have played a significant role in the decision-making process, ultimately impacting the organization's staffing and resource allocation.

Poll : 0 votes