"Was it because of a Nylander shot?" - NHL fans react as Calle Jarnkrok' knock further deepens Maple Leafs' injury woes

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently reported on X forward Calle Jarnkrok is now deemed "week-to-week" after suffering a broken knuckle in practice. This unfortunate development adds to the Toronto Maple Leafs' ongoing injury challenges.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Jarnkrok's injury, eliciting immediate responses from the passionate NHL fanbase. One fan tweeted,

"Was it because of a Nylander shot?"

The impact of Jarnkrok's absence was not lost on another concerned fan who tweeted,

"Horrible news. Hopefully some time off between now and the all-star game helps."

Acknowledging Jarnkrok's significance to the team, another fan commented,

"Sneaky big loss for the Leafs. Does a ton for them."

On July 15, 2022, Jarnkrok inked a four-year deal with Toronto, securing a contract worth $8,400,000. His absence is concerning for the Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs' injury situation, feat. Calle Jarnkrok

Head coach Sheldon Keefe informed Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann will be placed on injured reserve due to an undisclosed lingering injury. Additionally, Calle Jarnkrok left practice after blocking a shot, and the full extent of his injury is yet to be determined.

Tyler Bertuzzi rejoined practice after missing the previous game for the birth of his child. If Jarnkrok can't play, Ryan Reaves is expected to step in, having been ready to return for a couple of weeks. Ilya Samsonov is set to start in goal for the Maple Leafs, marking his third consecutive start since returning from the AHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 win over Jets

Auston Matthews netted his NHL-leading 39th goal in overtime, securing a 1-0 victory for Toronto against the Winnipeg Jets.

The tightly contested matchup saw Matthews redirect a pass from Morgan Rielly past goalie Laurent Brossoit. Samsonov, with 32 saves, earned his second shutout of the season and garnered high praise from Matthews, who dubbed him:

"best player on the ice for us, by far."

Samsonov made some key saves, notably thwarting a short-handed, 2-on-0 break. The Russian goalie, previously demoted to the AHL in December, received chants from the crowd, leaving him emotionally moved.

Despite Winnipeg's resilience, Brossoit's 29 saves weren't enough, and the Jets suffered their first consecutive losses since late November. Matthews lauded Samsonov's work ethic:

“I’ve always just loved his attitude and the way he goes about his business. ... Mentally, he’s as solid as any goalie I’ve been around.”