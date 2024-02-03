Was Tate McRae Cole Sillinger's girlfriend? Unfolding the drama as Blue Jackets center finally responds to dating rumors

The speculation surrounding the relationship status of Cole Sillinger, the rising star of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae has finally been addressed.

The genesis of the gossip lies in the couple reportedly being together since 2021, as suggested by various sources. The internet was ablaze with memes and discussions surrounding their alleged relationship, with a particularly attention-grabbing meme circulating on the Original Hockey Memes Instagram page.

The meme humorously outlined a four-step guide, suggesting that to follow in Sillinger's footsteps, one must first be Cole Sillinger, then date someone out of their league, proceed to cheat on her to jumpstart her career, and finally witness her getting invited to the NHL All-Star game before oneself.

However, the drama took an unexpected turn when Cole Sillinger himself stepped into the spotlight to address the rumors. Commenting on the viral meme, Sillinger refuted the claims:

"All false my guy."

This direct response from the Blue Jackets center injected a dose of reality into the speculative whirlwind surrounding his personal life.

Adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative, pop sensation Tate McRae was recently spotted at the 2024 NHL All-Star draft night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Canadian singer-songwriter, known for her multi-platinum success, is set to headline the event and deliver a second intermission performance at the upcoming NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

Tate McRae opens up about musical bonds with Olivia Rodrigo

In a recent Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, 20-year-old singer Tate McRae opened up about her relationships with fellow musicians Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI. She shared insights into her musical preferences and experiences with her famous friends.

McRae discussed her shared musical interests with Olivia Rodrigo:

“We listen to a lot of Noah Kahan and Zach Bryan. … We listen to a lot of country music together; I think just the lyrics are our favorite part.”

She also recounted a night out at a comedy club with Olivia and The Kid LAROI, highlighting their candid nature. McRae humorously mentioned:

“Me and my friends just have zero filter, so if we don’t like something, it’s like… We look like b-tches over here.”

She praised the comedians, emphasizing that they had a great time despite potential cultural differences:

“He’d be like, ‘I don’t get it. Is this American humor?’ I’m like, ‘I’m Canadian.’”

Gushing about The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae described him as "awesome" and expressed admiration for his passion for music:

“He’s so in love with music. His taste is so good. He goes into the studio, and it’s just all for the music. ... I really admire him and think he’s such an unreal artist.”

Amid the romance rumors, McRae and The Kid LAROI recently spent some quality time together in Los Angeles.