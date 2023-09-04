Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin opened up about his recovery from injury in a recent interview with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on "32 Thoughts."

Sandin suffered a worrying knee-on-knee hit while representing Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Sandin shared positive news regarding his knee:

"It's good. It hurt a little bit when I got the hit in the worlds, but right now I feel great, feel stronger than ever. And yeah, excited for the season to start."

This update is reassuring news for both the Capitals organization and Sandin's fans.

Marek, curious about the incident, inquired about Sandin's thoughts on the hit and whether he deemed it necessary or dirty. In response, Sandin said:

"Yeah, it's stuff that happens on the ice. It's such a high-paced game. Stuff is gonna happen. Sometimes it's gonna turn out good. Sometimes it's not going to turn out good. And I thought it was really, really good by him.

"I mean, he reached out to me after and apologized. Lots of respect for that. So yeah, it is what it is. It's in the past now, and I feel great. So that's all that matters."

Despite this, Sandin briefly rejoined Sweden's practice ahead of the quarterfinals. He left practice early, visibly limping off the ice, which raised concerns about the severity of his injury. The team later confirmed that he was day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Washington Capitals fans can eagerly anticipate seeing the talented defenseman back on the ice, contributing to the team's success.

Washington Capitals' strategic offseason moves

The Washington Capitals found themselves in an unfamiliar situation after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. In response, they took strategic steps during the offseason to address areas of concern and set the stage for a comeback.

Let's look at the Capitals' offseason transactions:

#1, Extending Tom Wilson

The Capitals made a notable move by extending Tom Wilson to a seven-year deal. Wilson brings a combination of physicality, skill, and leadership to the team, aligning with their commitment to his multifaceted role.

#2, Signing Max Pacioretty

The signing of Max Pacioretty to a one-year contract is a calculated risk due to his injury history. If he can regain his form and contribute offensively, this move could pay off.

#3, Trading for Joel Edmundson

The Capitals addressed their blue line by trading for Joel Edmundson, adding defensive stability and physicality to their defense corps.

#4, Extending Martin Fehervary

Extending RFA Martin Fehervary to a three-year deal underscores the team's belief in his growth and potential.

The Washington Capitals' offseason moves reflect their determination to rebound after a playoff absence, addressing immediate needs while fostering player development and stability.