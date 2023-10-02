Washington Capitals news: Alex Ovechkin, Niklas Backstrom line joined by former Flames winger 

The Washington Capitals have made significant cuts to their Training Camp roster, reducing it to 33 players after 15 individuals were sent back to the AHL's Hershey Bears. These changes have allowed head coach Spencer Carbery to assemble potential NHL lines and defensive pairings for the first time this season.

Among the notable developments is the promotion of Matthew Phillips to the top line alongside veteran stars Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom.

The newly formed lines and pairings for Washington Capitals

He are the newly formed lines and pairings for Washington Capitals, according to Chris Cerullo of RMNB:

Alex Ovechkin - Nicklas Backstrom - Matthew Phillips

Connor McMichael - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano/Anthony Mantha - Dylan Strome - T.J. Oshie

Nicolas Aube-Kubel/Beck Malenstyn - Nic Dowd - Aliaksei Protas

Washington Capitals Defensive pairings:

Rasmus Sandin - John Carlson

Hardy Haman Aktell - Tyler Van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary - Alexander Alexeyev

Lucas Johansen - Christian Jensen

Matthew Phillips earned his promotion after a strong performance against the Detroit Red Wings, scoring a goal and providing an assist. Phillips, known for his speed, made a significant impact on the game, especially since Carbery emphasized the importance of such matchups for players like him vying for NHL roster spots.

Phillips expressed his excitement about skating alongside legends like Ovechkin and Backstrom and aims to keep up with their caliber of play. While he had previously played on a line with Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano, Carbery had been exploring his potential in a bottom-six role. Since Strome and Milano are still paired together on the third line, Phillips may have been auditioning for that position in the Detroit game.

Phillips emphasized,

“I think I’m a pretty responsible player. ... something I’ve learned a lot since I turned pro. How to be good on both sides and use my quickness. I feel like I can still provide help for the team...”

Connor McMichael, on the other hand, maintains his spot on the second line after impressing in the previous preseason home game, showcasing his potential for a full-time NHL role.

The Washington Capitals fourth line now features Aliaksei Protas, who has returned to the lineup after initially being on the outside looking in. Beck Malenstyn's inclusion in a preseason game against Detroit suggests that he is competing with Nicolas Aube-Kubel for a spot on the team's checking line.

Washington Capitals defensive option

On the defensive side, Nick Jensen returned to practice after missing several sessions due to personal reasons. Hardy Haman Aktell appears to be leading the race to replace the injured Joel Edmundson on Opening Night. Notably, Alex Alexeyev has shifted to the right side of the lineup, a move Carbery previously mentioned as not his preference for defenders.

Several players, including Hendrix Lapierre, Alex Limoges, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Michael Sgarbossa, Joe Snively, Vincent Iorio, Dylan McIlrath, Hunter Shepard and Clay Stevenson, have been placed in a smaller practice group, likely headed to Hershey's camp in the next round of cuts.