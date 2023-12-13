Washington Capitals' rumored relocation away from DC sparks comment from NHL commish Gary Bettman

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently spoke out about the rumored relocation of the Washington Capitals during an appearance on ESPN's coverage of the St. Louis Blues-Detroit Red Wings game. Addressing the speculation that the Capitals might move to Alexandria, Virginia, Bettman expressed enthusiasm about the potential opportunity.

He said (via NHL.com):

"I know there's a rumor about Washington being asked to come to Virginia, which is four miles away from their existing arena. That's all, and it may be a great opportunity to have an incredible, forward-looking fan experience that's new age and takes care of new technology and new experiences. Something that could be very special."

The rumors gained traction when ABC7 reported that Capitals' owner Ted Leonsis, alongside Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, would be discussing "a framework for a partnership" at an event in Potomac Yard. However, Bettman's comments suggest that the potential move is viewed positively by the league.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces funds in the wake of the Washington Capitals relocation rumors

In response to the relocation reports, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a significant financial commitment to Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), the company that owns the Washington Capitals.

The DC Council agreed to provide MSE with $500 million for renovation projects over the next three years, starting in 2024. The proposal also includes a ground lease extension through 2052 for the Capital One Arena, home to both the Washington Wizards and the Capitals.

Mayor Bowser emphasized the importance of maintaining the teams in Washington, saying (via NBC4 Washington):

"This proposal represents our best and final offer and is the next step in partnering with Monumental Sports to breathe new life and vibrancy into the neighborhood and to keep the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals where they belong – in Washington, DC."

While discussing potential relocations, Bettman clarified that no other franchises were currently considering a move. He said, "We like where our franchises are," and expressed disinterest in expansion at the moment. However, he did acknowledge interest from cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Quebec City.

Bettman also shared insights into changes coming to the NHL's All-Star Skills competition. The revamped competition will feature 12 players competing in multiple events, with the winner earning a substantial prize of $1 million. During an appearance on SportsCenter, Bettman said:

“We want to find 12 guys who are going to be engaged, who are the most skilled players in our league, who are big personalities, who are going to go really hard to win the title.”

Upon the Washington Capitals' potential relocation rumor, the DC Council and Mayor Bowser's activeness is noteworthy.