Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 21st Oct 2023

The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens are set to clash on the ice in an NHL showdown at the Bell Centre on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET. Hockey fans are eagerly awaiting this matchup, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Monumental Sports Network.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Game info

Game Day and Time

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel

The game will be televised on Monumental Sports, providing viewers with live coverage of the action.

Live Stream

If you prefer to stream the game, Fubo offers a free streaming option for hockey enthusiasts.

Washington Capitals Game preview

The Capitals, heading into this game, are looking to bounce back from a rough start to the season. Their road opener against the Senators left much to be desired, resulting in a 1-2-0 record for the season. This places them tied for seventh in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the top spot held by the Flyers and Hurricanes by four points.

The Capitals have struggled to find the back of the net, ranking 32nd in the league with just one goal per contest. Additionally, their defense has been porous, allowing an average of four goals per game. Their power play has yet to find success, converting 0% of their chances, and their penalty-killing ranks 25th, navigating through 69.2% of their shorthanded situations.

Montreal Canadiens Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Montreal Canadiens are also seeking to recover from a recent defeat against the Minnesota Wild. With a 1-1-1 record, they stand seventh in the Atlantic Division, trailing Boston, Ottawa and Detroit by three points. Offensively, they've shown promise, ranking 12th in the league with an average of 3.33 goals per game.

However, like the Capitals, they've struggled defensively, conceding an average of four goals per contest. Their power play success rate is 26th in the league, cashing in on 9.1% of their chances, while their penalty killing ranks 20th, successfully getting through 73.7% of their shorthanded situations.

Hockey fans can anticipate an exciting matchup as both teams aim to improve their early-season standings. Be sure to tune in to Monumental Sports or stream the game on Fubo to catch all the live action as the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens face off in this thrilling encounter.