Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 2nd 2024

As the Pittsburgh Penguins prepare to host the Washington Capitals at the PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings. The Penguins, with a record of 18-13-4, currently sit in the 11th position, while the Capitals, at 17-11-6, are in ninth place.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals: Preview

The Capitals have shown promise this season, but they need an offensive boost after averaging only 2.29 goals per game. They only scored five goals in their last four games, highlighting their offensive lineup's struggles.

Leading the charge for Washington is the dynamic duo of Dylan Strome and Alexander Ovechkin, who have combined for an impressive 20 goals and 22 assists. However, beyond this top line, the rest of the offense has faced challenges, with only four skaters contributing seven goals or more.

On the other side of the ice, the Penguins have experienced a resurgence in their recent performances. Their offensive output has seen a noticeable uptick, averaging 3.00 goals per game, with an impressive 14 goals scored in the last three games.

The trio of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, and Evgeni Malkin has been pivotal, accounting for 50 goals and 57 assists to lead the top two lines. However, what sets the Penguins apart is the collective effort of everyone. Reilly Smith, Drew O'Connor, and Lars Eller have stepped up admirably, contributing a combined 18 goals and 24 assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals: Head-to-Head

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have a history of 79 games, with the Penguins securing 42 wins to the Capitals' 37. Both teams have not recorded any draws in their matchups. In overtime (OT), the Penguins have 8 victories and 7 losses, while the Capitals have 7 OT wins and 8 losses. In penalty shootouts (PS), Pittsburgh has won 4 times and lost once, whereas Washington has won once and lost 4 times. The average goals per match for the Penguins is 2.9, while the Capitals have an average of 3 goals per game in their head-to-head encounters.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals: Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins, favored at -177, carry momentum into their upcoming game after securing a 3-1 home victory against the New York Islanders on December 31.

The Washington Capitals, listed as underdogs at +147, aim to rebound from a recent 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators on December 30. The over/under is set at six.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Penguins to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score: Yes.