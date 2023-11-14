"Waste of space": Latest update by Anaheim Ducks on Trevor Zegras leaves fans divided

In a recent update, the Anaheim Ducks disclosed that standout forward Trevor Zegras is now on the injured reserve list due to a lower-body injury. Although there is hope for a speedy recovery, the absence of specific information regarding his return has led to differing opinions among fans over when Zegras might make a comeback.

The 22-year-old, who exploded onto the scene with an impressive 65 points in 81 games during the 2022-23 season, has struggled to find his rhythm this year, managing just a goal and two points in 12 contests. The dip in production has sparked speculation that Zegras may not have been performing at his optimal level, possibly hampered by the undisclosed lower-body issue.

Anticipating a possible comeback as soon as Wednesday against the formidable Colorado Avalanche, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Zegras' health. The ambiguity surrounding his status has sparked fervent discussions among Ducks fans, with some voicing apprehension about how his absence might affect the team's overall performance:

Once Trevor Zegras is back to full strength, he is expected to reclaim his spot in the top-six role, bringing a much-needed boost to the team's offensive capabilities.

Trevor Zegras' lucrative contract extension amidst injury raises questions for Ducks

The recent contract extension for Trevor Zegras with the Anaheim Ducks, securing him on a three-year, $5.75 million contract has generated curiosity, particularly given his existing lower-body injury. As Zegras finds himself on the injured reserve list, fans are pondering the correlation between this substantial financial commitment and his sidelined condition.

The timing of Zegras's contract extension raised questions about its immediate impact on the team's performance. The sizable investment signals the Ducks' confidence in Zegras's long-term potential, underscoring his crucial role in the team's future success. However, in the short term, his absence due to injury prompts concerns about how the team will navigate their upcoming crucial matchups.

The financial details, disclosed by Insider Elliotte Friedman, emphasize the team's commitment to Zegras's growth. Yet, the immediate challenge lies in mitigating the impact of his absence on the ice.

The Ducks, buoyed by Trevor Zegras's stellar performances, must adjust their strategy in his absence, hoping that his return aligns with the high expectations set by the substantial contract extension.