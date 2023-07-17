The announcement of Connor Bedard signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks sparked various reactions among NHL fans on Twitter. Another surprising thing was that he is signing this deal on his birthday. Bedard was born on July 17, 2005, making him 18 years old.

Chicago Blackhawks @NHLBlackhawks Sign your first NHL contract on your birthday

These fan reactions highlight the range of emotions evoked by the signing of a highly regarded prospect like Connor Bedard. While some fans expressed excitement and optimism, others added a touch of skepticism or humor to their responses.

One fan tweeted:

"Guess who is getting laid tonight?"

Another fan enthusiastically exclaimed:

"W we own the league again."

In contrast, a different fan shared a more critical perspective:

"He looks like he's being held hostage."

The Blackhawks' decision to secure Connor Bedard's talent through an entry-level contract has generated buzz and discussion among hockey enthusiasts. As Bedard joins the organization, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his skills and potential contributions to the team's future success.

More on Chicago Blackhawks' NHL 2023 draft selection Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks and top prospect Connor Bedard have reached an agreement on a three-year entry-level contract. It was made official by the team today, as it posted on Twitter.

Hailing from North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Bedard stands at a height of 5-foot-10 (178 cm) and weighs 185 pounds (84 kg; 13 stone 3 pounds). As a center, he shoots right-handed, showcasing his versatility on the ice.

Entry-level contracts (ELCs) are mandatory for players under the age of 25 as of Sept. 15 in the year of their first contract. These contracts are two-way deals, allowing players to be assigned to the minor leagues without going through waivers. For rookies drafted in 2023, the maximum annual salary is set at $950,000, which will be the equivalent of Bedard's earnings.

ELCs also have provisions for signing and performance bonuses, providing players with the opportunity to earn more than their base salary. Signing bonuses must not exceed 10% of the contract's total and are paid annually. Performance bonuses are paid by the team and count against the salary cap, with a maximum limit of $3.5 million.

The length of an ELC depends on the player's age at the time of signing. In Bedard's case, aged 18, he will sign a three-year contract, giving him an opportunity to further develop his skills and make an impact with the Blackhawks organization.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault