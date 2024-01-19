WATCH: 217 lb Michael Pezzetta trades knuckles with 240 lb Zack MacEwen

In a match between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators, the game took an unexpected turn as 217 lb Michael Pezzetta and 240 lb Zack MacEwen engaged in a thrilling bout at center ice. The physicality of the sport was on full display as these two Canadian professional ice hockey forwards, representing their respective teams in the National Hockey League (NHL), decided to settle their differences with a display of fistic prowess.

The gloves dropped and fists flew when there were just 1:02 minutes remaining in the first period. The sudden eruption of the fight immediately caught the attention of fans and players, turning the spotlight on the center ice confrontation. The intensity escalated as other players surrounding the duo began striking their sticks on the ice.

Michael Pezzetta wasted no time asserting control in the exchange. With a rapid succession of punches, he seized the upper hand in the confrontation. The tempo of the fight reached a climax when Pezzetta delivered a severe lower hook, causing Zack MacEwen to lose his balance and fall to the ice.

Despite MacEwen's descent, Pezzetta continued to press the advantage, landing a couple more blows before the referees intervened.

Michael Pezzetta's late goal adds to dominant Win

The Ottawa Senators secured a convincing 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, with Tim Stutzle leading the charge with a goal and two assists. Joonas Korpisalo played a crucial role in the win, making 21 saves. The Senators, who have struggled recently, celebrated their second win in eight games, bringing their record to 16-24-0.

A balanced offensive effort saw goals from Brady Tkachuk, Rourke Chartier, Vladimir Tarasenko, Mathieu Joseph, and Parker Kelly. The Canadiens, coming off a 3-2 win against New Jersey the previous night, couldn't maintain their momentum and fell to a 19-19-7 record.

Montreal faced challenges in back-to-back games this season, particularly on the second night, with a discouraging 1-8-0 record in such situations. The Senators capitalized on their 4-1 lead going into the third period, quickly extending it further.

Stutzle's well-executed drop pass set up Joseph for his seventh goal of the season. Kelly sealed the victory with an empty-netter after the Canadiens pulled goaltender Cayden Primeau with over seven minutes left in the game.

Despite Michael Pezzetta's late goal for Montreal, the Senators' dominant performance underscored their control over the match.