WATCH: Adam Fantilli gets pasted with shaving cream following 1st NHL goal for Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli, the Columbus Blue Jackets' young and promising rookie, got the surprised "shaving cream treatment" after scoring his first 2023-24 NHL season on Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center.

Fantilli, focused on discussing his momentous goal with reporters, was taken off guard as his teammates approached him. Fantilli was covered with frothy white foam all over his face in seconds.

The NHL's official X account (formerly Twitter) shared the video of the shaving cream incident, which quickly went viral:

"Adam Fantilli got the ol' shaving cream treatment after scoring his first NHL goal last night."

Fantilli took the playful gesture in good spirits, laughing and joking with his teammates as they celebrated this milestone in his budding NHL career.

1st NHL Goal by Adam Fantilli for Blue Jackets

The crowd at Xcel Energy Center arena erupted in cheers as the puck hit the back of the net. Fantilli, playing on the third line, showcased his prodigious skills as he broke through the Wild's defense and made a spectacular wrist shot past the opposing goaltender.

The 19-year-old joined the elite ranks of professional hockey players who have had the privilege of experiencing this rite of passage.

In a post-game interview with Bally Sports Ohio and Great Lakes reporter, Fantilli said:

"I think every time we back in here it's obviously it's a back to back. We came from Columbus last night so getting your legs going and being able to make play sharp was something we were really focusing on and I thought we did really good job"

As the Columbus Blue Jackets move forward in the season, fans eagerly anticipate more dazzling performances from Adam Fantilli and his first NHL goal was a moment of triumph.