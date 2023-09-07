WATCH: Adam Fantilli throws first pitch at Cincinnati Reds game

What would it be like for fans to witness Adam Fantilli pitch a baseball? The Columbus Blues Jackets' No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft has made quite a name for himself in the NHL realm.

Fantilli is recognized for his exceptional skills and boasts tremendous potential to become the next big thing in the NHL. He recently tried to extend his abilities beyond the ice rink.

In a fascinating display of versatility, Fantilli decided to step out of his comfort zone and introduced himself to the Cincinnati Reds of the MLB by tossing out the first pitch at the game.

The baseball enthusiasts in attendance treated the Blue Jackets' No.3 pick with applause and cheers. During the visit, he also joined Bally Sports' Brian Giesenchlag on the microphone and discussed about being drafted by the Blue Jackets.

Watch Fantilli's first pitch at the Reds game video below:

Fantilli later shared a glimpse of his visit to the Reds on Instagram and thanked them for having him, captioning the post:

"Thank you @reds for having me! #cincy"

Who is Adam Fantilli?

Adam Fantilli is an 18-year-old forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He boasts a solid understanding of the game due to his quick reading and understanding of how to move the puck in accordance with the flow of the game.

Other characteristics that make Fantilli a complete package are his shooting abilities, speed, skill set, work ethic and 6-foot-2 stature. Moreover, he doesn't hesitate to put his body up to make plays and frighten the opposing defense.

During his collegiate career, the 18-year-old played in two leagues for the Chicago Steels and the University of Michigan. Fantilli was one of the most talked about names to enter the 2023 NHL Draft.

It was widely expected that the Anaheim Ducks would select him as No. 2 overall. However, the Ducks surprised everyone at the draft when they selected Leo Carlsson, resulting in Adam Fantilli ending up with the Blue Jackets.

Fantilli will begin his NHL career with the Blue Jackets when the new season commences in October.